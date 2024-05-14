The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam of various posts including Table Boy, Junior Grader, Chowkidar, Cameraman, Waiter and other posts. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

The OMR based written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 19, 2024.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at [email protected]. Help-desk will be active from 13.05.2024 to 19.05.2024 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Download Admit Card tab Click on the admit card link for May 19 exams Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit cards.