National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has commenced the application form correction process for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website icar.nta.nic.in till May 15, 2024.

The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 15 May 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to the form

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ Click on the application correction window links Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICAR AIEEA (PG) form correction.

Direct link to ICAR AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2024 form correction.