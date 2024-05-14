The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable 2024 today, May 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianrailways.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4660 posts, of which 452 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector and 4208 for Constable posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on July 1, 2024: 20-28 years for SI posts and 18-28 for Constable posts.

Educational Qualification:

Sub-Inspector: Graduate from a recognized University.

Constable: 10th pass or equivalent from recognized Board by the Government of India.

Application Fee

For all candidates (except SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class candidates), the fee is Rs 500, whereas a fee of Rs 250 applicable to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SI, Constable posts 2024

Candidates can apply for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts through the direct link available below:

Direct link to apply for SI, Constable posts 2024.