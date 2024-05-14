RRB RPF recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 4660 SI, Constable posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable 2024 today, May 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website indianrailways.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4660 posts, of which 452 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector and 4208 for Constable posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit as on July 1, 2024: 20-28 years for SI posts and 18-28 for Constable posts.
Educational Qualification:
Sub-Inspector: Graduate from a recognized University.
Constable: 10th pass or equivalent from recognized Board by the Government of India.
Application Fee
For all candidates (except SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class candidates), the fee is Rs 500, whereas a fee of Rs 250 applicable to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class candidates.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for SI, Constable posts 2024
Candidates can apply for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts through the direct link available below: