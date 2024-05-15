The Department of School Education, Telangana will soon release the admit cards for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (TS TET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

The computer based test will be conducted between May 20 and June 3 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life. Candidates can check more details available in the official notification.

Steps to download TS TET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/ On the homepage, click on TS TET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.