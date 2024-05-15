ICSI CSEET May 2024 results date out at icsi.edu; here’s how to download
The result will be announced at www.icsi.edu by 2.00 PM tomorrow, May 16 .
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon announce the results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2024. Once declared, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.
As per the notification, the result will be announced by 2.00 PM tomorrow, May 16 at www.icsi.edu. The exam was conducted on May 4, 2024.
“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 4th May, 2024 and 6th May, 2024 would be declared on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the notification.
Steps to download CSEET May result 2024
Visit the official website www.icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the CSEET May 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.