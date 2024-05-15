The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) will soon announce the results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2024. Once declared, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu .

As per the notification, the result will be announced by 2.00 PM tomorrow, May 16 at www.icsi.edu. The exam was conducted on May 4, 2024.

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 4th May, 2024 and 6th May, 2024 would be declared on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CSEET May result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the CSEET May 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference