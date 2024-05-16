The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has declared the result of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam was conducted on May 4 and 6, 2024.

Steps to download CSEET May result 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the CSEET May 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSEET May 2024 results.

Meanwhile, the registrations for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2024 are underway at www.icsi.edu . Candidates can apply for the exam till June 15, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2024.

Candidates who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the examination. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the ICSI CSEET July 2024 notification.

Direct link to apply for CSEET July 2024.