Today, May 19, is the last date to register for the UGC NET June 2024 exam being conducted by the National Testing Agency ( NTA ). Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in till 11.59 PM.

Earlier , the application deadline was May 15, 2024. The last date for payment of fees is May 20.

The correction window will open from May 21 to 23, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination details, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to General-EWS/OBC(NCL). The SC/ST/Third gender category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 325. No fee is applicable to PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for UGC NET June 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “UGC NET June 2024 Registration/Login” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UGC NET June 2024.