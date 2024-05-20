TS EdCET 2024 admit card out at edcet.tsche.ac.in
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit cards for the TS EdCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.
TS EdCET 2024 will be conducted on May 23 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. TS EdCET 2024 is being conducted for admission to 2-year B.Ed Courses in the State.
Steps to download TS EdCET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download TS EdCET 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.