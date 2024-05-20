The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit cards for the TS EdCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2024 will be conducted on May 23 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. TS EdCET 2024 is being conducted for admission to 2-year B.Ed Courses in the State.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS EdCET 2024 admit card.