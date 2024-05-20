The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam of various posts including Table Boy, Junior Grader, Chowkidar, Cameraman, Waiter and others. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by May 23. A fee of Rs 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on May 19, 2024.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 20.05.2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “ Provisional Answer key Notice regarding Written Examination for Various posts, held on 19.05.2024.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to download JKSSB answer key 2024.