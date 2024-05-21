The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, May 21, commence the application correction process for the UGC NET June 2024 . Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at ugcnet.nta.ac.in till May 23, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the examination pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes to UGC NET June 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference