Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) has released the admit card for the Food Safety Officer recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 27 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 FSO posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FSO admit card 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FSO 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FSO 2023 admit card.