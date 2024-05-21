JPSC FSO 2023 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Food Safety Officer recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jpsc.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 27 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 FSO posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download FSO admit card 2024
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the FSO 2023 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to FSO 2023 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.