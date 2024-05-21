The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the subject knowledge test schedule for the Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group-B) post in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. As per the notification, the test will be conducted on June 9 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from May 31, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 54 vacancies. The pay scale is Level - 9 (Rs 53,100-1,67,800).

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for subject knowledge test.

Steps to download AEE admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE 2023 subject knowledge test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference