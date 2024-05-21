The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the results of the Class 12th examination 2024 today, May 21. Candidates can download their results from the official websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in .

The Class 12th examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 19. “This year, 14,33,331 students registered for the HSC exam in Maharashtra, of whom 14,23,923 appeared and 13,29,684 passed. The pass percentage is 93.37 per cent,” reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Maharashtra HSC result 2024

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in Click on HSC February 2024 exam result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation and submit their forms from May 22 to June 5. Candidates can check the list of links released by MSBSHSE to check their HSC results below:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Here’s the official notification.