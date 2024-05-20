The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results for the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination tomorrow, May 21. Once live, students will be able to check their results on the official websites mahresult.nic.in , hscresult.mkcl.org or hsc.mahresults.org.in from 1.00 PM onwards.

The Maharashtra Class 12 HSC exam was held between February 21 to March 19, this year. A message on the official website reads “HSC Examination February - 2024 RESULT - To be announced on May 21st, 2024 at 13:00 Hrs.”

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC result 2024