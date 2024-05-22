National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has re-opened the online application window for the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website icar.nta.nic.in till May 23, 2024

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the ICAR - 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted on June 29, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. More details in the Information Bulletins below:

Application Fee Category ICAR AIEEA (PG) AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D General/Unreserved Rs 1200 Rs 1900 Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/ UPS**/ EWS*** Rs 1100 Rs 1800 SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Third Gender Rs 625 Rs 975

Steps to apply for AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/ On the homepage, click on the AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

