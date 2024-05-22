The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the candidate response sheets/OMR sheets of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024 today, May 22. Eligible candidates can check the response sheets and challenge the recorded responses on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates can raise objections against the recorded responses, if any, by May 24, 2024. A fee of Rs 500 per challenge is applicable.

“If any candidate is not satisfied with the captured response, he/she can claim before 24.05.2023 (11.59 p.m.) for review. The claim is to be lodged in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per response to be reviewed through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No claim will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on April 28th, 2024.

Steps to download WBJEE response sheets 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/ On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2024 OMR, Recorded Responses - View/Challenge link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheets Take a printout for future reference File an objection (if any)

Direct link to WBJEE response sheets 2024.