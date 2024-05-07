The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the provisional answer key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates can send suggestions, if any, by May 9, 2024. A fee of Rs 500 per challenge is applicable.

“Candidates can log-in and view the model answer keys. If any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 9th may,2024 (up to 11:59 p.m.) through the user interface provided,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on April 28th, 2024.

Steps to download WBJEE answer key 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee/ On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

