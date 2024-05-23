MPESB Forest Guard, Jail Prahari 2023 DV/ PET schedule out; to commence on May 24
Candidates can download the DV/ PET schedule from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the PET/ DV schedule of the Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag Combined Recruitment Test 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The DV is scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to 27 in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis.
Steps to download MPESB DV/ PET 2023 schedule
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak, Jail Prahari Combined Recruitment Test- 2023- Time table for Document Verification, Physical Measurement and PaidalChal test for Vanrakshak”
The DV/ PET 2023 schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to MP Forest Guard, Jail Prahari DV/ PET 2023 schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.