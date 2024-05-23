The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the PET/ DV schedule of the Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag Combined Recruitment Test 2023. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The DV is scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to 27 in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis.

Steps to download MPESB DV/ PET 2023 schedule

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak, Jail Prahari Combined Recruitment Test- 2023- Time table for Document Verification, Physical Measurement and PaidalChal test for Vanrakshak” The DV/ PET 2023 schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP Forest Guard, Jail Prahari DV/ PET 2023 schedule.