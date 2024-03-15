The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 First Phase Results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The MP Forest Guard. Jail Prahari exam was conducted from May 25 to June 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis.

Steps to download MPESB results 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ First Phase Result - Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) (Jail Vibhag) Combined Recruitment Test- 2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP Forest Guard, Jail Prahari results.