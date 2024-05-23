UGC NET June 2024 correction window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their application forms at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, May 23, close the application correction window for the UGC NET June 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the examination pattern, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to the Information Bulletin.
Steps to make changes to UGC NET June 2024
Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 application correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UGC NET 2024 application correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.