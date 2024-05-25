The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test ( AP SET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website apset.net.in .

The AP SET exam 2024 was held on April 28. AP SET 2024 is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges.

Steps to download AP SET result 2024

Visit the official website apset.net.in On the homepage, click on the AP SET result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP SET result 2024.

Direct link to download AP SET score card 2024.

Direct link to download AP SET final answer key 2024.