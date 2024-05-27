The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the CSIR UGC NET June 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in . Candidates can make changes to their forms from May 29 to 31, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from June 25 to 27 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: JRF: Maximum 30 years as on June 1, 2024. Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

Educational Qualifications: M.Sc . or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55%.

Here’s CSIR UGC NET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL category. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Third gender is Rs 325.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “CSIR NET June 2024 Registration” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024.