Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the online application correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests ( AP PGCET 2024 ) today, May 27. Eligible candidates can make the necessary changes on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 29, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from June 10 to 14 and the admit card will be released on May 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to AP PGCET 2024 form

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PGCET 2024 tab Click on the application correction window Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP PGCET 2024 application correction window.