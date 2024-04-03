Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2024). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 4, 2024. The last date to apply with the late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is May 15 and May 25, respectively.

The correction window will open from May 27 to 29, 2024. The exam will be conducted from June 10 to 14 and the admit card will be released on May 31, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 850, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to backward category candidates. The fee for the SC/ ST/ PwD category is Rs 650.

Steps to apply for AP PGCET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP PGCET 2024 link Pay the fee and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and submit Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.