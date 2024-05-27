The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has released the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) Certificate Verification schedule under Advt. No. 03/2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted on May 30 and 31, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts.

Steps to download Teacher CV Schedule 2023

Visit the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the BT/BRTE certificate verification schedule 2023 link The CV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Mathematics CV 2023 schedule.

Direct link to Botany CV 2023 schedule.

Direct link to Zoology CV 2023 schedule.

Direct link to Geography CV 2023 schedule.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.