The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

“The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidates by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6244 vacancies.

Steps to download TNPSC Group IV hall ticket 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Hall Ticket download’ tab On the candidate portal, click ‘OTR and Dashboard’ Login using your application details Download Group IV admit card 2024 Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Group IV admit card 2024.