Directorate of General Education, Kerala has announced the results for Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Plus One (Class 11) today, May 28. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website keralaresults.nic.in .

This year, the Kerala DHSE Class 11 exams were held from February 15 to March 15. Candidates can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth in the link provided.

Steps to check Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2024

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link DHSE FIRST YEAR RESULTS - 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Kerala Plus One DHSE results 2024