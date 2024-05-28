The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Certificate Verification Schedule and provisional selection list for the Graduate Teachers / Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) exam under Advt. No. 03/2023 today, May 28. Eligible candidates can download their results and CV schedule from the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

The OMR-based exam wss conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2222 posts. The Certification Verification process will commence from May 30 onwards.

“Those Candidates who are short-listed for Certificate Verification can download the Call letter uploaded in the TRB’s website (i.e., in the candidate's dashboard) only. No other mode of communication will be sent to the candidates for Certificate Verification. Candidates who are not personally present for the Certificate Verification on the prescribed date shall not be considered for further selection process even if they have secured the qualifying marks for selection,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download the CV schedule

Visit the official website www.trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the BT/BRTE CV schedule and selection list link Click on the subject you have applied for Check and download a copy of the CV schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the CV schedule and selection list.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, written examination and certificate verification.