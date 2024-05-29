Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the admit cards for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical 2024 (KEAM 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in .

The Computer Based Test will be conducted from June 5 to 9 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

The candidates must produce KEAM-2024 admit card at the examination hall along with any one of the following ID proofs — School Identity Card/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Aadhaar Card/ E-Aadhaar/ Passport/ Class 12 Hall Ticket or Admit Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph, to prove their identity, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download KEAM 2024 admit card

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, go to the KEAM 2024 - Candidate Portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to KEAM 2024 admit card.