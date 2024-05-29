The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the Combined Technical Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till June 14, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM). The application correction/edit window will be open from June 19 to 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant Director and other posts in various departments of the TNPSC. The Combined Technical Services Exam (CTSE) Paper I (comprising of the Tamil Eligibility Test and other aptitude tests) is scheduled to be held on July 28 in one single shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. CTSE 2024 Paper II is scheduled to be held between August 12 to 16, 2024.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, post-wise eligibility criteria , age limit, exam schedule, exam syllabus, scheme of exam, reservations/relaxations and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the TNPSC CTSE 2024 notification.

Steps to register for CTS exam 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CTSE 2024.

Selection Process

The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidate in Written Examination (Part B of Paper I, Paper II) and Interview taken together subject to rule of reservation of appointments.