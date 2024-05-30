The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) will release the candidate response sheets for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024 tomorrow, May 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their response sheets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

JEE Advanced 2024 was held on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

According to the official schedule released by IIT Madras, a copy of candidate responses will be made available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website on May 31, 2024 (from 5.00 PM onwards.)

The provisional answer key will be released on June 2. The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Direct link to JEE advanced 2024 schedule.

Steps to download JEE Advanced response sheets

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced Candidate response sheets download link Once released, key in your registration details and login Click on the link to View/Download JEE Advanced response sheets 2024 Take a printout for future resference

Additionally, IIT Madras has published the Master question papers on the official website. Candidates will be able to use the master question paper, response sheets and the answer key to calculate their probable scores.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced question papers 2024