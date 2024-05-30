The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The document verification will be conducted from June 5 to 15 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DV schedule of Agriculture Dept posts

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the DV schedule link for various posts under Agriculture Department The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to DV schedule of Agri Department posts.