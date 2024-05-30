BPSC recruitment 2024: DV schedule out for various posts in Agriculture Department, details here
Candidates can download the document verification schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification (DV) schedule for various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The document verification will be conducted from June 5 to 15 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download DV schedule of Agriculture Dept posts
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the DV schedule link for various posts under Agriculture Department
The schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to DV schedule of Agri Department posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.