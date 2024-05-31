AP PGCET 2024 admit card release date postponed; check details here
Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the admit card release date for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2024). As per the notification, the admit card will now be released on June 5 on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from June 10 to 14 in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM.
Direct link to the revised schedule.
Steps to download AP PGCET admit card 2024
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Go to the AP PGCET 2024 tab
Click on AP PGCET admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.