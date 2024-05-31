Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the admit card release date for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests ( AP PGCET 2024 ). As per the notification, the admit card will now be released on June 5 on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from June 10 to 14 in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

Direct link to the revised schedule.

Steps to download AP PGCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP PGCET 2024 tab Click on AP PGCET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.