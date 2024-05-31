The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2024 ( AP ICET-2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on May 6 and 7, 2024. AP ICET 2024 is being held for admissions into first year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2024-25.

Steps to download AP ICET result 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP ICET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP ICET result 2024.

Direct link to AP ICET rank card 2024.