The Kakatiya University, Warangal has released the admit cards for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET 2024 ) today, May 31. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in .

TS ICET 2024 will be conducted on June 5 and 6. The Preliminary answer key will be released on June 15 and the results are likely to be announced on June 28, 2024.

Direct link to TS ICET schedule 2024.

Steps to download TS ICET hall ticket 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS ICET 2024 admit card.