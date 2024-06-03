Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the admit card for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bujhansi.ac.in .

The entrance exam will be held on June 9 and the score card will be released on June 30, 2024. The entrance examination will consist of two objective-type question papers — Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Language Paper (Hindi/ English, any one), and Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and one more subject.

Steps to download UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card

Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in On the homepage, click on “UP BEd JEE 2024” tab Click on the UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card.