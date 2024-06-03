UP BEd JEE 2024 hall ticket released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bujhansi.ac.in.
Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the admit card for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bujhansi.ac.in.
The entrance exam will be held on June 9 and the score card will be released on June 30, 2024. The entrance examination will consist of two objective-type question papers — Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Language Paper (Hindi/ English, any one), and Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and one more subject.
Steps to download UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card
Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in
On the homepage, click on “UP BEd JEE 2024” tab
Click on the UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UP BEd JEE 2024 admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.