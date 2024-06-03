The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has declared the results of the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 posts.

Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Results tab Click on the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II(SJED)-2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

