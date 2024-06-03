RSMSSB Hostel Superintendent result 2024 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the results of the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED) 2024 posts.
Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result 2024
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Results tab
Click on the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II(SJED)-2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Hostel Superintendent result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.