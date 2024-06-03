Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared the result of the Common Admission Test or CUSAT CAT 2024 today, June 3. Candidates can check the result at the official website admissions.cusat.ac.in .

The CUSAT CAT 2024 was held on May 10 to 12 for admission to various courses including Engineering, Environmental Studies, Humanities, Law, and Marine Sciences etc. The University has released the UG, PG rank list along with the result. The CUSAT CAT result includes the name of the candidate, scores obtained by the candidates in the examination and their all India rank.

Steps to check CUSAT CAT result 2024

Visit official website admissions.cusat.ac.in Click on the tab ‘Rank List’ Now click on the name of the course and submit The Rank List will appear on screen Download rank list and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CUSAT CAT 2024 rank list

On the basis of the CUSAT CAT ranks secured by the candidates, the university will conduct the counselling process. The candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible to apply for the counselling session. Candidates will also have to choose their choices of colleges during CUSAT CAT 2024 counselling.