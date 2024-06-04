The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will release the of BITSAT Session 1 results today, June 4. Once live, candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com . Earlier , the results were scheduled to be released on June 1.

“The BITSAT-2024 Session-1 final score card will be available by 04-JUN-2024,” reads the notification. The exams were conducted from May 19 to 24, 2024. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.

Steps to download BITSAT Session 1 result 2024

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on BITSAT session 1 result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile , the Session 2 registrations underway at bitsadmission.com . Eligible candidates can register for the exam till June 8, 2024. The edit window will open from June 11 to 12. BITSAT 2024 session 2 will be held from June 22 to 26. Candidates can download their hall tickets from June 19 onwards.

Direct link to register for BITSAT 2024 Session 2.