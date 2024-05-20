Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has started the online application process for the BITSAT 2024 Session 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the BITS Aptitude Test session 2 on the official website bitsadmission.com till June 8, 2024. The edit window will open from June 11 to 12.

BITSAT 2024 session 2 will be held from June 22 to 26. Candidates can download their hall tickets from June 19 onwards. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of Rs 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who opts to appear once (Session 1 or Session 2), will pay a fee of Rs 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs 2900 (for a female candidate).

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2024 Session 2

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the BITSAT 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

