The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has announced the Stage I results of the Combined Administrative Service Examination (CASE). Eligible candidates can download their results and the provisional selection list from the official website csir.res.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 444 vacancies out of which 76 vacancies are for the post of Section Officer (SO) and 368 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer. The CSIR CASE exam 2023 was conducted from February 5 to 20, 2024. The organisation has also released the list of candidates provisionally selected for the Stage II exam on the website. The Stage II exams are scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

“. The Raw Score, Percentile Score and Normalized Score obtained by the candidates can be viewed/ downloaded/ printed by using the portal https://csir.cbtexamportal.in/ after entering the required credentials (i.e. Registered Email, Date of Birth, Mobile OTP etc.) by the candidates. The portal will remain live during the period from 03.06.2024 (11:00 hrs) to 18.06.2024 (17:00 hrs),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSIR CASE 2024 results

Visit the official website csir.cbtexamportal.in Go to the link ‘ Click Here to view the Result Notification for CSIR CASE 2023 STAGE I Examination’ Key in your registration details and login The results will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSIR CASE results.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Stage I and Stage II exams followed by a document verification process.