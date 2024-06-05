Patna HC recruitment 2024: Apply for 80 Translator and other posts till June 30
Candidates can apply for the posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in till June 30.
Patna High Court, Bihar has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Translator and Translator-cum-Proof Reader. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till June 30, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 posts, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Translator and 20 for Translator-cum-Proof Reader.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduation with English as one of the subject from a recognised University. Knowledge of Hindi is essential. Diploma/ Certificate of at least six months course in Computer Application from a recognized Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having Law Degree. More details in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OH category candidates.
Steps to apply for Translator and other posts 2024
Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Translator, Translator-cum-Proof Reader registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.