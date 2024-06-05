Patna High Court, Bihar has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Translator and Translator-cum-Proof Reader. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in till June 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 posts, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Translator and 20 for Translator-cum-Proof Reader.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation with English as one of the subject from a recognised University. Knowledge of Hindi is essential. Diploma/ Certificate of at least six months course in Computer Application from a recognized Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having Law Degree. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ BC/ EBC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OH category candidates.

Steps to apply for Translator and other posts 2024

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Translator, Translator-cum-Proof Reader registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.