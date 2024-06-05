The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation courses June 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website icai.nic.in .

The CA Foundation exam will be conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26.

Steps to download CA Foundation June admit card 2024

Visit the official website eservices.icai.org On the homepage, click on ICAI CA Foundation June admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the ICAI CA Foundation, Inter September exam schedule is out at icai.nic.in . The registrations for Inter and Foundation courses will commence on July 7 and July 28, respectively. The application window for CS Inter September will close on July 20 and the registrations for CA Foundation September will end on August 10.

According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on September 12, 14 and 17, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on September 19, 21 and 23, 2024.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying for the examination:

