The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board ( WBJEEB ) has released the final answer key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 or WBJEE 2024 today, June 5. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in . The results will be declared tomorrow, June 6.

“The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 (WBJEE2024) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 06-06-2024(Thursday). In this regard a Press Conference will be arranged at 2.30 p.m,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

WBJEE 2024 was conducted on April 28th, 2024.

Steps to download WBJEE final answer key 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, go to Examinations—WBJEE Click on the WBJEE 2024 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBJEE 2024 final answer key.