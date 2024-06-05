The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission ( BPSSC ) will tomorrow, June 6, release the Mains admit card for the post of Sub Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. & Police Sub-Inspector in Vigilance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 03/2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts out of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and 1 vacancy for the post of Police SI Vigilance.

Direct link to SI Mains 2023 schedule.

Steps to download SI Mains 2023 admit cards

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on the SI Mains 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

