Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has released the admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar STET Paper 2 exam will be conducted from June 11 to 19 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

STET 2024 is being held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 was held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com On the homepage, click on the link to download STET 2024 admit card Key in your registration details and login The Bihar STET 2024 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference