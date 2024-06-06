The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) has announced the results for the recruitment exam conducted for recruitment to various posts at its U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. Eligible candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website isro.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 224 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer, Draughtsman, Cook, Technical Assistant and other posts through a Written Test. The exam was held on April 18, 2024 in Computer based Test (CBT mode).

The candidates who have qualified the Written exam will be called for a Skill Test shortly. The result contains the list of candidates provisionally selected for the Skill Test. The date and centre for the skill test will be shared with the candidates on their registered email address.

Steps to download ISRO URSC result 2023

Visit the official website isro.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on Advt.No .URSC:ISTRAC:01:2024 Click on the PDF link for ‘Candidates Shortlisted for the Skill Test of - Select post code’ Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download result for SA - Chemistry.

Direct link to download result for TA - Mechanical.

Direct link to download result for TA - Civil.