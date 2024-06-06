The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell ( MHT CET ) has released the tentative result schedule for all CETs on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to download the Common Entrance Test results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org from June 10 onwards.

The exams were held across the state from April 22 to May 17, 2024. According to the tentative schedule the results will be declared between June 10 to 17.

Exam Result Schedule Exam Name Result Date MHT CET 2024 (PCM & PCB) June 10, 2024 B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed June 12, 2024 BHMCT - CET June 11, 2024 DPN/PHN - CET June 12, 2024 MH MCT - CET June 13, 2024 Nursing CET June 16, 2024 LLB 5 Year CET June 16, 2024 BCA/BBCA/BBA/BMS/BBM - CET June 17, 2024

Direct link to CET exam result schedule 2024.

Steps to download MHT CET results

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Once live, click on ‘Login’ on the homepage Key in your credentials and login to proceed On the candidate portal, click on the link to view results Download a copy and take a printout of the results