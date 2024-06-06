MHT CET 2024 result schedule released for all CETs; here’s all the details
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has released the tentative result schedule for all CETs on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to download the Common Entrance Test results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org from June 10 onwards.
The exams were held across the state from April 22 to May 17, 2024. According to the tentative schedule the results will be declared between June 10 to 17.
Exam Result Schedule
|Exam Name
|Result Date
|MHT CET 2024 (PCM & PCB)
|June 10, 2024
|B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed
|June 12, 2024
|BHMCT - CET
|June 11, 2024
|DPN/PHN - CET
|June 12, 2024
|MH MCT - CET
|June 13, 2024
|Nursing CET
|June 16, 2024
|LLB 5 Year CET
|June 16, 2024
|BCA/BBCA/BBA/BMS/BBM - CET
|June 17, 2024
Direct link to CET exam result schedule 2024.
Steps to download MHT CET results
Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
Once live, click on ‘Login’ on the homepage
Key in your credentials and login to proceed
On the candidate portal, click on the link to view results
Download a copy and take a printout of the results
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.