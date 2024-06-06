JKBOSE Class 12 results 2024 declared; here’s direct link to check
Candidates can download their results from the official website jkbose.nic.in
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the Class 12th Board exams. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official Board website jkbose.nic.in.
The board exams were conducted from February 9 to May 9, 2024, reports ToI.
JKBOSE took to Twitter and announced that the results of the Class 12th board exams 2024 are now available on the DigiLocker Result Page.
Steps to download JKBOSE Class 12 result 2024
Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Class 12th board exam results 2024 tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the results
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Class 12th result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.