Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of the Class 12th Board exams. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official Board website jkbose.nic.in .

The board exams were conducted from February 9 to May 9, 2024, reports ToI.

JKBOSE took to Twitter and announced that the results of the Class 12th board exams 2024 are now available on the DigiLocker Result Page.

Good news for students of Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class XII 2024! Your results are now available on your DigiLocker Result Page. Check now at https://t.co/TaLIZiyccs@OfficeOfLGJandK @PMOIndia @diprjk @pari pic.twitter.com/A3rTbs1zBM — Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) June 6, 2024

Steps to download JKBOSE Class 12 result 2024

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Class 12th board exam results 2024 tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 12th result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.