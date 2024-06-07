The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results of the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM .

“Results of the exam are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM. Candidates can login to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective Score Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The NCHM JEE exam 2024 was conducted on May 11 in 99 cities and 121 centres across the nation.

Steps to download NCHMJEE result 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM On the homepage, click on the “NCHM Click Here to Download Score Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCHMJEE result 2024 result.